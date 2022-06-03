Cal Woman Is Using Her Experience In Combat Sports To Fight Cancer

Laurie Paolone of Newport Coast California is using her background in combat sports to keep her spirits up during cancer treatment.

California native Laurie Paolone is undergoing cancer treatment. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019 and has been battling it on and off since. Like most people diagnosed, Paolone was not expecting this diagnosis, but her background in boxing and MMA is giving her the strength to fight.

She underwent a procedure to remove a tumor and then 12 rounds of chemotherapy. She spoke to the LA Times about her story in which she explains how boxing is getting her through her recovery.

“I do have a high tolerance for pain,” Paolone said. “Boxing and MMA taught me how to take the hit and roll with the punches. My boxing coach [Jason Parillo of the RVCA Gym in Costa Mesa] would always come visit me every week when I had to go get chemo, to mentally prepare me.”

Paolone is continuing treatment and is using the skills she has learned in boxing to help her cope with her everyday difficulties.

“Mentally is the hardest part,” she said. “The journey of cancer is not the chemo, not the surgery, it’s mental. It’s all in your head. It’s the same with boxing, when you go in the ring.”

You can view Laurie in action below.