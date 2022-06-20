Logan Paul Believes He’s Found Direct Path To Future McGregor Clash

Logan Paul believes, if he can make a statement in a fight with Dillon Danis inside the boxing ring, it would be enough to get Conor McGregor into the squared circle to fight him next.

Both Logan and brother, Jake, have had their fair share of issues with Danis in recent years. Either brother would be a great candidate to meet Danis inside the boxing ring down the road.

However, Logan Paul tells True Geordie that one of the biggest benefits of a potential fight with Danis would be the possibility of it opening the door to a fight with Conor McGregor.

“There’s levels to this s***,” Paul said. “Number one, you have to be able to sell a fight. Then, number two, I don’t think that those fights would be on par [with Danis].

“I don’t believe that people would think ‘that could be a good fight’. This could also set me up for a potential Conor fight, should that ever happen. Jake’s also trying to fight Conor, either myself or Jake will fight Conor McGregor eventually.

“With Conor, you’re not taking a crazy f***ing risk, maybe you are. Because if Conor McGregor loses to Jake or I, that’s tough, that’s a legacy destroyer.”

Both Jake and Logan Paul have also been campaigning for potential boxing fights against McGregor. McGregor has one professional boxing fight under his belt, that being a 2017 loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr., which was arguably the most successful combat sporting event of all time.

Both Logan and Jake Paul have proven themselves as box office draws in the world of boxing, so a meeting with McGregor wouldn’t be completely outside of the realm of possibilities. While Logan Paul has only taken exhibition bouts inside the ring, Jake Paul currently holds an undefeated professional record of 5-0.

Granted, a pair of those wins come from a fellow YouTube star and an ex-NBA player. However, his other three victories come against Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice), both former champions in MMA.

It will be interesting to see if McGregor ever shares the ring with either Paul brother down the line.

Quotes via Mirror UK