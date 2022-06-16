Logan Paul Details Encounter With Dillon Danis That Involved A Gun

Logan Paul once had an interaction with Dillon Danis that involved a gun.

Paul was recently a guest on the Flagrant podcast and detailed an encounter he had with Danis at a party. The YouTube star said this was at a point when Danis was on crutches, and a member of his entourage actually pulled out a gun.

“A hundred percent, I agree, he’s one of the best Jiu Jiutsu guys in the world,” Paul said of Danis. “Actually here in New York one time, coz you know Dillon, me and Jake and all have been beefing for some time. We were at a party, this was when Dillon was on crutches and one of his boys pulled a gun on Mike [Majlak]. Legit.”

Both Paul brothers have had back-and-forth words with Danis in the past several months. However, more so Logan’s brother, Jake, who currently competes as a professional boxer.

Logan Paul has only ever done exhibition bouts against the likes of fellow YouTube star KSI and even Floyd Mayweather Jr. As for Jake, he holds an undefeated record of 5-0 as a boxer with wins over former UFC stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Dillon Danis briefly competed in mixed martial arts (MMA) under the Bellator banner, racking up an undefeated record of 2-0. However, he hasn’t competed since his last fight in 2019.

Prior to venturing into MMA, Danis had made a name for himself as a big star in the jiu-jitsu world.

Quotes via Sportskeeda