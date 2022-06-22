Logan Paul Dubs Himself The ‘Anti-Billionaire

Logan Paul has dubbed himself the “anti-billionaire,” vowing to give away 90% of his wealth.

Paul was recently a guest on “The True Geordie Podcast,” and talked about a variety of topics. One such topic being generational wealth and his plans for his income moving forward. Paul said he’d like to be known as the “anti-billionaire.”

“You know what I want to be? I want to be the anti-billionaire. I want to be the billionaire that doesn’t act like a billionaire at all. I wanna wear like shorts, like no shoes too… I want to do sh*t that billionaires don’t do. I’m young and I’m f*****g crazy… Let’s give money back, let’s spend more money on crazy sh*t.”

As for generational wealth, Paul suggests, should he have kids one day, and he raises them right, they won’t have to rely on his money to survive.

“I think I’ll probably end up giving away 90% of it away or back. You mentioned generational wealth, I don’t give a f**k about generational wealth. If I raise my kids correctly, they’ll make their own generational wealth and not use my money.”

Paul has made quite the name for himself in the world of boxing, along with his younger brother, Jake. Logan Paul has mainly competed in exhibition bouts against the likes of fellow YouTube star KSI, and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

As for Jake, he has been competing in professional boxing bouts, racking up an undefeated record of 5-0. Three of those wins have been over former mixed martial arts (MMA) champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (twice).

Quotes via Sportskeeda