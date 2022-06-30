Logan Paul Signs Contract With World Wrestling Entertainment

Logan Paul has found a home with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

24 hours after WWE confirmed the signing of MMA fighter Valerie Loureda, the powerhouse pro wrestling promotion has continued to shake its roster up with another major signing in YouTube sensation Logan Paul. Paul revealed the news himself via Instagram on Thursday.

According to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, Paul will be appearing in WWE’s “premium live events” in 2022 and 2023, though it is unknown precisely how many dates he has committed to.

The 27-year-old made his in-ring debut at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match paired with The Miz going against Rey & Dominik Mysterio. Paul and Miz were victorious, only for Miz to deliver a sudden attack to Paul after the bout with his “Skull-Crushing Finale” finishing maneuver. The Miz even appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently to discuss his betrayal of Paul.

Logan Paul’s singles debut is expected to be against The Miz in a grudge match at WWE SummerSlam, scheduled for July 30 from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Paul hinted as much as part of his contract reveal.

Image via WWE.com.

In terms of his combat sports career, Paul most recently competed against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout that went the distance in December of 2020.

