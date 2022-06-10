Former UFC Fighter Luis Peña Pleads Not Guilty To Battery Charges

Luis Peña has pleaded not guilty to two charges of misdemeanor battery stemming from October.

Back in October, former UFC fighter Luis Peña was arrested in Broward County Florida for charges of domestic violence and battery. Peña was taken into police custody for the second time in just a couple of months. He was arrested back in June for battery and robbery. He was arrested a third time in November for misdemeanor battery & misdemeanor criminal mischief.

On Friday, June 10, Luis Peña put in a plea of not guilty for the crimes he is accused of stemming from the October arrest. At the time of arrest on October 9, the police released a statement of the ordeal, which was published by MMA Junkie.

“On the above date and time, the above defendant was involved in a physical altercation with (redacted) whom he had been in an intimate relationship with for the last 1 1/2 years. The defendant did actually and intentionally strike (redacted) in the face multiple times with a closed fist and continued to strike (redacted) while she was on the ground. (redacted) had minor abrasions to the top of her left hand, abrasions on the left wrist, and an alleged bite mark to her left knee region.

“While the above incident was occurring, victim (redacted) observed the altercation and attempted to step in and defuse the situation between the Defendant and (redacted). At that time, the defendant struck (redacted) in the left eye with a closed fist. The aforementioned strike caused a purple contusion to the eye region of (redacted). When struck, (redacted) fell to the ground causing a laceration to her right elbow. (redacted) and (redacted) both provided sworn statements that attested to the above information, and BWC was in use and injuries were photographed.”

Shortly after the October arrest, Luis Peña was released from the UFC. He first came to the promotion as a member of The Ultimate Fighter season 27. He finished his UFC run with five wins in the organization.

Following his loss and despite the legal issue, Peña is now signed to Titan FC and has won two fights there. Pena spoke out recently on his UFC release and his many legal issues over the last year. Pena is maintaining his innocence and the date of his next court appearance is not yet public knowledge.

