Manel Kape Slams “Ungrateful” Figueiredo For Interim Title Complaints

UFC flyweight Manel Kape has slammed champion Deiveson Figueiredo for his response to the creation of an interim title in the division.

Figueiredo, who is a two-time 125-pound king having won the belt back from Brandon Moreno at UFC 270 earlier this year, is currently nursing an injury. In response to the Brazilian’s forced spell on the sidelines, the promotion announced that Moreno and rising contender Kai Kara-France will meet for interim gold at UFC 277 next month.

To say that news hasn’t pleased Figueiredo would be an understatement. As well as admitting to being in “disbelief” at the UFC’s actions, “Deus Da Guerra” even threatened to move up to bantamweight in response to the interim title.

It didn’t take long for the Brazilian to receive some backlash, with three-time opponent Moreno laughing off Figueiredo’s response to his upcoming championship matchup. And, as it turns out, the Mexican isn’t alone with his beliefs…

Kape To Figueiredo: UFC Gives You Everything & You Complain?”

#14-ranked flyweight Manel Kape also recently made his feelings towards the disgruntled champion known. During UFC 275 media day on Wednesday, “Starboy” branded Figueiredo as “ungrateful,” and reminded the Brazilian where he’d be without MMA’s premier promotion.

“Let Deiveson complain,” said Kape. “This man is ungrateful. The UFC gives you everything and he right now starts complaining about the UFC making an interim belt. He should be grateful for the opportunity he has. He was living in village and living with cows.”

While Kape’s apparent rivalry with Figueiredo is strictly verbal at the moment, the former Rizin champion will be hoping that the Brazilian remains at flyweight so he can meet him in the Octagon down the line.

Kape, who is set for a tough test against top-10 contender Rogério Bontorin this Saturday in Singapore, firmly believes that he is destined for a place in the championship conversation soon enough.

Should the Portuguese-Angolan follow up his first-round finishes of Ode’ Osbourne and Zhalgas Zhumagulov with another impressive display against Bontorin, he’ll no doubt plant himself a significant step closer to the Brazilian champ.

Do you agree with Manel Kape’s take on Deiveson Figueiredo’s recent comments?