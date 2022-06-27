Manny Pacquiao’s Son Suffers Major Upset In Amateur Boxing Bout

Manny Pacquiao’s son, Emmanuel Pacquiao, has suffered a major upset defeat in his fourth amateur boxing bout.

Although Manny Pacquiao himself might be done boxing, his bloodline certainly is not. Recently, Pacquiao’s son, Emmanuel Pacquiao, began his own journey in the world of boxing. He started off with an unblemished 3-0 record as an amateur.

However, that all came to a close recently, as Pacquiao was defeated by Chris Smith from the Irish Center in San Fransisco. It’s said that Pacquiao was involved in some heavy exchanges and fought well throughout the contest.

However, when it was all said and done, the judges awarded Smith the decision victory. Of course, being the son of one of the greatest boxers of all time, Emmanuel Pacquiao is sure to face a ton of scrutiny.

With that being said, he’s only competing as an amateur at the moment, and as he’s stated in the past, a professional debut does seem to be in the cards down the line.

“At first, I was just quietly going into it and stuff, but I guess it’s unavoidable. I’m trying my best. I have to get used to it,” Pacquiao Jr. said.

“I’ve constantly been training. I’ve been training for months [in the US], and this is all I want: get more experience, get better. “I think we’ll see in the future whether I will turn professional. Right now, I’m just trying to get better, to get more amateur fights, bring my record so we’ll see in the future.”

Pacquiao Jr.’s career is only getting started, and he has a wealth of knowledge in his corner. If his father’s experience wasn’t enough, he also works with legendary coach Freddie Roach, as well as boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez.

It’s even a possibility that his father, Manny Pacquiao, returns to boxing, as his bid for president in the Philippines was unsuccessful.

You can view the footage from Pacquaio Jr’s loss below.