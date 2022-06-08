Watch: Marlon Vera Ambushed By Wave Of Fans In Ecuador

Marlon Vera was recently ambushed by a wave of loving fans in his native Ecuador.

Ariel Helwani shared the video on his Twitter account, which showed “Chito” Vera surrounded by fans while picking up his nephew from school in Ecuador. Check out the video below.

Marlon @chitoveraUFC went to pick up his nephew at school while back home in Ecuador and madness ensued. Chito is a legit superstar in 🇪🇨. pic.twitter.com/iOjqYLqBA3 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 7, 2022

Vera certainly seems to be a big star is his home country, who will all certainly be watching his next fight, which will be the biggest of his career. He’s slated to challenge Dominick Cruz at the UFC‘s August 13 event.

Cruz is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, and a legendary champion in the UFC’s bantamweight division history. Currently, Cruz is the No. 8-ranked bantamweight in the UFC, riding a two-fight win streak.

As for Vera, the 29-year-old is the No. 5-ranked bantamweight in the UFC at the moment. He’s won three-straight since his last defeat in December of 2020. That came at the hands of José Aldo, who took a unanimous decision win over Vera.

Now, Vera has the opportunity to earn a potential win over Cruz, which could propel him into the title conversation. It will be interesting to see how the matchup plays out this upcoming August.

What do you make of Marlon Vera and his apparent superstardom in his native Ecuador? Sound off in the comments!