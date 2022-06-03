Marlon Vera Belives The UFC Is Working To “Benefit” Sean O’Malley

Marlon Vera thinks “Suga” Sean O’Malley is getting special treatment from the UFC matchmakers.

Marlon “Chito” Vera is working his way to a bantamweight title shot. With three wins in a row, he has now found himself in the top five of the division and looking for a top-ranked opponent next. Even though it seems that all sights are set ahead of him, there is one past opponent that he cannot seem to escape. That man is Sean O’Malley.

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

O’Malley and Vera fought in Aug. of 2020 with Vera coming out on top. At the time, Vera was the only ranked opponent O’Malley had faced in the UFC and, because of his rising fame, he began to take some heat for failing to fight “tougher” competition.

Now, O’Malley has another ranked opponent ahead of him. He will face Pedro Munhoz in July, but Vera still believes, O’Malley is being given an easier task.

“They couldn’t find him a better fight in the top ten,” he told Brendan Schaub on Food Truck Diaries via Sportskeeda. ” Hey, find the smaller guy with the shorter reach. Everything is to benefit ‘Sugar’ because even if he lost, he gonna say, ‘Aw, I fought a tough guy,’ which is like … who f***ing cares? I’ve beat him.”

O’Malley has been asking for another shot at Vera since losing to him two years ago. He has been critical of his performances as well. However, it was Vera who announced that O’Malley has turned down the proposed offer.

Vera has been targeting other top-five opponents like Petr Yan and Dominick Cruz. If O’Malley can defeat the #10-ranked Munoz and find himself in the top ten, he could find himself in a rematch with “Chito”.

Would you like to see Marlon Vera take on Sean O’Malley again?