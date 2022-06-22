Masvidal Wants To Beat McGregor Before “Cocaine” Does

Jorge Masvidal is back to his old tricks in targeting a fight against Conor McGregor.

Jorge Masvidal has become one of the most well-known trash talkers in the UFC. Masvidal has risen to stardom in the UFC due to both his skills inside the cage and his attitude and persona outside of the cage. During his rise up the rankings over the past three years or so, Masvidal has made it his niche to trash talk with his opponents.

Now that Masvidal has lost twice to the champion Kamaru Usman, he is looking for a new path to another title shot. He is doing what he does best and making some call-outs.

Firstly, he has been in a back and forth with title challenger Leon Edwards. That feud could be a way to secure another title shot if Edwards is to win his fight with Usman later this year. Another course of action, perhaps a failsafe in MMA, is to call out Conor McGregor.

McGregor is the most popular and biggest money fight for any fighter on the roster. McGregor receives a huge amount of callouts and it seems like everybody wants a piece of him. Masvidal is no exception. He knows that this bout would mean big money, however, he also thinks that McGregor’s days might be numbered. If that is the case, Masvidal wants in soon.

“I think November or December, it’s looking good for me, man,” Masvidal said on the BLOCKPARTY podcast via MMA Mania.

“Before this guy overdoses on cocaine and the fight never happens then I don’t get to make all that easy money, I just want to break Conor’s face.”

“Let’s get that paycheck, let’s get that out of the way, sell the most pay-per-views ever before this guy does harm to himself or somebody else. And I just like “boom,” get that check real quick cause I got kids, right? I need the f—king money.”

Masvidal is not the only one gunning for McGregor when he returns. Although he seems to be on the mend from his injury suffered in his last fight, no date for in comeback has been set just yet. If Masvidal is still interested he could be a logical option, although the ball seems to be in McGregor’s court as it most often is.

Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal take on Conor McGregor?