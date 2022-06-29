Masvidal Claims Mother “Loves” McGregor In Latest Exchange

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal appear no closer to meeting in the Octagon, but that hasn’t stopped the two from continuing to exchange online.

The latest drama between the two fighters stemmed from an interview that “Gamebred” recently did with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. Masvidal didn’t hold back when speaking about the former two-division champion and claims McGregor is ducking a fight with him.

“Conor doesn’t want the fight,” Masvidal said.” If he did he’d post something, he’d say something. He’d probably just insult my mom or some relative of mine or my nation where I come from. He’ll say something like that but he won’t say anything about a fight or a fight date. So the Conor thing, he just wants it ‘I hope it goes away’ because he really doesn’t want to fight. He doesn’t mention [me] or say anything…We could do it man-to-man in the cage and just once and for all and get paid a handsome reward while doing it. So if this individual doesn’t want to do it, [because] he knows what’s going to happen.”

McGregor didn’t take long to respond once the interview was posted, and it was the mention of Masvidal’s mother that “Notorious” decided to focus on in a tweet that has since been deleted.

“Insult your mom? What a loser you are mate. Me and your mom get along.”

“Yeah my mom loves you man. She knows you are about to be the biggest paycheck for me and a relatively easy fight”

This was just the latest development in an ongoing feud between Masvidal and McGregor from the last few months.

“Gamebred” is far from the only UFC fighter to call out McGregor in the hopes of a big payday, but he has been particularly active in taking shots at the Irishman and calling for him to return to action. The 37-year-old is currently on a 3-fight losing streak following two failed bids to claim Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title and a loss to Colby Covington earlier this year.

McGregor is on his own 2-fight losing streak after consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. The 33-year-old had previously claimed he wanted to fight in the UFC again this year, but he’s also teased a potential return to the boxing ring.

What’s your reaction to the latest Twitter exchange between McGregor and Masvidal?