Masvidal: McGregor Isn’t A Bad Fighter, But He’s A “Rat B*tch” Person

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal wants to get his hands on UFC superstar Conor McGregor for his next Octagon appearance.

Masvidal and McGregor have gone back-and-forth over the past few weeks ahead of a potential welterweight matchup. McGregor is anticipating a return to the Octagon later this year and has teased a move to Masvidal’s welterweight weight class.

Things ramped up between Masvidal and McGregor after McGregor referred to Masvidal as “stupid” in a since-deleted tweet. This prompted a heated response from Masvidal and fueled their current hostilities.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Masvidal gave an honest assessment of how he feels about McGregor.

“You know, as a competitor, he ain’t bad. But as a person, I can’t stand this fucking rat bitch,” Masvidal admitted. “It’s just like, I’ll give you an example: Khabib wins the belt, what does Conor do? Go and talk shit about him. Fucking, somebody at 205 will go win a belt and he’ll go and talk shit. He just wants to stay relevant. Obviously, I’m still a hot topic, while his bitch-ass is just fucking on his couch, sniffing coke, or whatever the fuck he’s doing.

“But he’s not gonna fight. The UFC’s offered him this fight. As you and me both know, this could be the biggest fight in UFC history, why wouldn’t he want to cash in on that paycheck? ‘Cause he knows I’m gonna beat the fuck out of him, and I’m not a wrestler, so if I beat him it, really looks bad for his brand,” Masvidal continued.

“‘Cause I’m gonna beat him only one way: fucking in his face, standing up, punching him, knocking his ass out. It’s not gonna be good for the Conor brand or his cheap-ass whiskey.”

Masvidal and McGregor are both looking to get back in the win column after recent losing streaks. Masvidal lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman along with a UFC 272 grudge match against Colby Covington, while McGregor fell in consecutive fights to Dustin Poirier last year.

Masvidal has some ongoing legal issues to work through, but a matchup with his new adversary McGregor could be on the horizon.

