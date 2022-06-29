Masvidal Rejects Burns’ No-Takedown Offer: “Do Your Game Brother”

If a fight with Gilbert Burns comes to fruition, UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal won’t be agreeing to restrictions on the Brazilian’s grappling offense.

While Masvidal remains one of the most prominent names in mixed martial arts, his form in the cage has dipped in recent years. Since a 3-0 2019 brought him to stardom, “Gamebred” has gone in the opposite direction in terms of contention, falling to #6 in the rankings after two straight losses to Kamaru Usman and a defeat against arch-rival Colby Covington.

Although he has some legal issues to resolve before returning to the cage owing to his decision to allegedly sucker-punch Covington from behind weeks after their fight, Masvidal is still looking ahead to his next challenge.

And while he’s pinpointed MMA megastar Conor McGregor as the main target, Masvidal’s expectation that the Irishman will steer clear of him has led the veteran to identify a second choice, #4-ranked contender Burns.

The Brazilian has expressed immense interest in sharing the cage with Masvidal down the line, even going as far as to offer a no-takedown incentive to “Gamebred,” whose grappling deficiencies were exposed last time out against Covington.

“For me, what would make sense for me, is Jorge Masvidal,” Burns said during an interview with MMA Fighting. “That’s the fight that I want… It’s the fight that makes sense. That’s the one that’s going to get me going, motivate me, and I still believe I can beat the guy. That’s the fight that I want next, Jorge Masvidal.

“I can sign the contract — no takedowns,” Burns added. “Let’s just do it. I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to putting on a show. Another crazy fight and another crazy finish, and I do believe I can strike with Jorge Masvidal.”

Burns has seemingly developed a tactic to be used when attempting to entice striking-heavy fighters into a bout with him, having made a similar offer to Nate Diaz earlier this year.

But while that time it fell on deaf ears, Masvidal has heard the Brazilian’s words and respectfully responded.

Masvidal Doesn’t Want To Restrict Burns

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, Masvidal addressed his options moving forward.

When talk landed at discourse surrounding a potential date in the Octagon with Burns, “Gamebred” re-iterated his interest in the bout, but insisted that he wouldn’t want “Durinho” to limit his own game in the potential contest.

“No, no, no. I don’t want Gilbert to sign no contract that says no takedowns. Do your game brother, do what’s gotten you here,” Masvidal said. “I know he’s a world champion in BJJ. I’m trying to work on my grappling, always getting better. So, do everything that God has allowed you to do and blessed you to do.”

Evidently, Burns’ offer isn’t needed to draw Masvidal into the bout, with the Miami native further explaining why the Brazilian is such an appealing opponent for him, takedowns and all.

“It’s definitely a fight that interests me. Before the Conor fight came up, (Burns is) the one that called me out, and I was like, ‘Man, this is a guy that comes to fight.’ The whole world doesn’t know him, but they will because he comes to fight,” Masvidal stated. “I’d like to fight once some of these little issues that I’ve got going on (go away).”

Let’s put on a hell of a show, we both come looking for blood. This will be great https://t.co/lxdu4YE3yi — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 6, 2022

Would you like to see Jorge Masvidal return to action against Gilbert Burns?