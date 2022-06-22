Jorge Masvidal Responds To “Hooligan” Leon Edwards’ First Defense Offer

UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal would be more than happy to serve as Leon Edwards‘ first title defense should the Englishman dethrone Kamaru Usman.

After building a 10-fight unbeaten streak since his defeat to Usman in 2015, Edwards has earned a second crack at adding the first blemish to the reigning champion’s UFC record, this time with gold on the line.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the pair are set to headline UFC 278, Utah’s first pay-per-view, in Salt Lake City on August 20.

While he’s not overlooking the immense challenge he has ahead of him this summer, Edwards did recently take the time to assess what his future could hold with a victory over “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

And although he’d expect Usman to push for an immediate rematch, “Rocky” did express his desire to offer arch-rival Masvidal the first shot at gold should he emerge from UFC 278 with the welterweight belt.

“When I win the belt, I’ll give him the title shot,” Edwards said during an interview on The MMA Hour. “That’d be a fantastic fight in the UK.”

While appearing on Blockasset’s BLOCKPARTY podcast, Masvidal responded to Edwards’ offer, confirming he’d be more than happy for a re-arranged matchup with the Brit, whom he was touted to face last December before an injury forced “Gamebred” out.

“That’s another intangible thing. Am I gonna say no to fighting for the title? Like, hell no,” said Masvidal. “I’ll get my ass in shape and get ready for this f*ckin’ hooligan, and give it all I’ve got to break his face… It’s a lot of tangibles, a lot of things that could happen. I could be getting myself ready for number 10 of the world and all of a sudden fighting for a world championship.

“Remember, I’m Jorge Masvidal. I’m the same guy who took that world championship fight on six days’ notice in the middle of the corona pandemic, flew all the way across the world to throw down in that fight,” added Masvidal. “I’m gonna go with the best option all the time.”

Masvidal and Edwards have seemed destined for a date in the cage since their backstage altercation at UFC London in 2019. But despite constant back and forth, both on social media and in interviews, as well as a UFC 269 booking, their feud has remained outside the octagon to date.

Perhaps with an upset victory over Usman on August 20, the stars will align for Edwards to finally exact revenge on Masvidal for the “three piece and a soda” he ate at The O2 three years ago.

Would you still like to see Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards settle their score inside the Octagon?