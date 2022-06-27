Max Holloway Believes Conor McGregor Should Retire From MMA

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway has said that he wouldn’t blame MMA megastar Conor McGregor if he decided to walk away from the sport.

McGregor, a former two-division titleholder, has been out of action since his second defeat to Dustin Poirier in 2021. While the first saw him suffer his first knockout loss, the second, which came at UFC 264 in July and marked his trilogy with “The Diamond,” ended with the Irishman leaving the Octagon on a stretcher courtesy of a broken leg.

But after a successful surgery and long rehabilitation period, McGregor has returned to training, and has even been seen throwing kicks. While talk of a return has increased with that, recent reports suggest that the Dubliner will remain on the sidelines for the remainder of 2022.

But although discourse about a potential comeback has brought out a host of potential opponents looking to bag the lucrative payday that comes with a McGregor fight, one of the Irishman’s former opponents “wouldn’t even blame him” if he chose to hang up his gloves.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, which came ahead of his third collision with reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski this weekend, Holloway discussed McGregor’s current status and the possibility of them meeting in a rematch down the line.

While “Blessed” admitted that he’ll always be interested in a second clash with the “Notorious” star, he believes that McGregor has the opportunity to do what every fighter aspires to: fight, make money, and get out.

“With that Conor fight, I tell you all the time, you know we’re always on the shortlist for that…

“With all this Conor talk, he never even committed to coming back. Rightfully so, he shouldn’t. Conor is what everybody wants to be. Everybody wants to get in this fight game, make the money, and then save your chickens.”

“Why, why would he come back? I wouldn’t even blame him if he didn’t wanna come back. It’s like, if he wants to come back, then it’s his competitive side straight doing it. It’s whatever,” Holloway continued. “And talking about competitive side, that’s just how it is with me and him, you know? … All respect to him, he keeps doing what he’s doing.”

Although Holloway has his full focus on preventing an 0-3 record opposite Alexander “The Great” at UFC 276, and has even pondered a move up to lightweight to share the Octagon with Charles Oliveira again, it seems that the Hawaiian’s name will certainly be in the hat should McGregor commit to a return.

Do you agree with Max Holloway? Should Conor McGregor call it quits on his MMA career?