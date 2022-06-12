McGregor Gives Ringing Endorsement To New UFC Champ Procházka

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor has enthusiastically heaped praise onto new light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka.

At UFC 275, Jiří Procházka became the first UFC champion from the Czech Republic in the history of the promotion. The landmark achievement did not come easy, as the samurai warrior was down on all three judges’ scorecards with less than a minute remaining until he stunned the world by submitting the credentialed grappler Glover Teixeira.

The fight was not short on action or drama, and the MMA world went into a frenzy at the shocking conclusion of the fight after already being chock full of adrenaline throughout the course of the rollercoaster title bout.

One man who felt the monumental victory was a cause for celebration was none other than former champ-champ Conor McGregor, who took to social media to shoutout his fellow Paradigm Sports member.

Paradigm’s Sports NEWEST! And the Czech Republic’s FIRST! UFC World Champion! The indomitable samurai, @jiri_bjp! What a fight! What a performance! Huge congrats 🇨🇿❤️ @ParadigmSports 📈 pic.twitter.com/m2ZJZf290V — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 12, 2022

“Paradigm’s Sports NEWEST! And the Czech Republic’s FIRST! UFC World Champion! The indomitable samurai, @jiri_bjp! What a fight! What a performance! Huge congrats!”

Paradigm Sports is a management agency that, in addition to McGregor and Procházka, also hosts names like Israel Adesanya, Manny Pacquiao, Cris Cyborg, and last and most definitely least: Dillon Danis.

After a performance and victory as memorable as what Procházka turned in at UFC 275, the eccentricly charasimatic Procházka will no doubt have more eyes on him than ever before. But just in case he needed an extra nudge, the sport’s biggest superstar just helped shine a light on the new king of the 205.

Enjoyed reading this article? Share it on social media below along with your thoughts on the new light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka!