Conor McGregor Hints At Rematch With Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor has dropped a hint that a rematch between himself and Floyd “Money” Mayweather is on the way.

In 2017, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather competed in what was advertised as “The Biggest Fight In Combat Sports History.” MMA’s Conor McGregor Billi strutted into the world of professional boxing and also the biggest payday of his career when he fought Floyd “Money” Mayweather in the MayMac blockbuster.

McGregor surprised many skeptics and even some of his biggest supporters by putting on a competitive showing against Mayweather before ultimately losing via 10th-round TKO.

The two superstars undeniably did great business together. The event was the second highest-grossing pay-per-view of all time, behind only Mayweather vs. Pacquiao in 2015. Thus, it should come as no surprised that both men have expressed interest in running it back.

MayMac 2 On The Way?

In 2020, Mayweather criticized McGregor’s boxing ability and said he was open to having a rematch. Last year, Mayweather reiterated that interest, stating that he would “absolutely” fight Conor McGregor again.

For McGregor’s part, he has never shied away from his desire to run it back with Mayweather. From the moment a microphone was made available following the first bout against Mayweather, McGregor has always said he would love to have a rematch with the Hall of Famer.

And taking to social media Thursday, McGregor hinted that a MayMac sequel might soon become a reality.

“I accept,” are the lone two words of McGregor’s Instagram post that captures the Irishman landing a right hand to the body of Mayweather.

Some outlets have reported that a rematch between McGregor and Mayweather is in the works, but at this state these rumblings are unconfirmed and are still in the “rumors” stage. Nevertheless, McGregor’s brief message will no doubt build preliminary interest in the rematch should a deal come to fruition.

Mayweather has been participating in exhibition boxing contests since retirement. He has agreed to compete in his fourth exhibition bout this fall against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura. His most notable exhibition thus far in terms of mainstream exposure took place last June against Logan Paul.

As for McGregor, he has always maintained that the world will see him box again. In fact, there were reports last year that the Irishman was hoping to compete against Manny Pacquiao. McGregor even stated that his preparations to box Pacquiao played a role in his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Currently, the superstar is expected to make his return to MMA no later than early 2023.

