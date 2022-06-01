Chandler Chooses Between Hooker/Ferguson For Favorite UFC KO

Michael Chandler still likes his knockout of Dan Hooker more than his knockout over Tony Ferguson this past weekend.

Chandler met Ferguson on the main card of the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. After a back-and-forth first round, the second round opened up with a hellacious front kick from Chandler that rendered Ferguson unconscious.

It was the first time anyone had ever knocked out Tony Ferguson cold. Chandler likely has Knockout Of The Year locked up for 2022, and the finish was so spectacular it will likely be shown in highlight reels for years to come. However, it’s still not Chandler’s favorite knockout in the UFC.

Speaking at the UFC 274 post-fight press conference, Chandler admitted that his UFC debut knockout over Dan Hooker is still his favorite.

“Gosh, they’re both really really great because obviously, one was the debut, and this one was kind of getting back on track after two losses,” Chandler said. “I’d still have to go with the debut knockout of Dan Hooker.

Credit: Jeff Bottari, Zuffa LLC

“I was the underdog there, as I should’ve been, cause I was coming from outside the UFC. That was a special special moment. There was a lot of pressure, left the relative security of a previous organization in Bellator, came over, and that was a lot of pressure going on there.”

Chandler finished Hooker in the first round of their 2021 bout in January. It was Chandler’s first fight under the UFC banner since coming from Bellator. Since, Chandler found himself on a two-fight losing streak; however, both bouts were very competitive.

Now, Chander is back on the winning track with his victory over Ferguson. “Iron” is hoping to string together a few more big wins in hopes of getting another crack at the UFC lightweight title.

Enjoyed reading this article? Share it on social media along with your thoughts on which of Michael Chandler’s KOs you think was more impressive!