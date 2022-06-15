Michael “Venom” Page Explains Decision To Enter Bare Knuckle Boxing

Bellator welterweight star Michael “Venom” Page has explained the rationale for his decision to compete in bare-knuckle boxing later this year.

Page shocked the combat sports world last week when it was announced he would be fighting Mike Perry in the Bare Knuckle FC 27 main event on August 20th. While he has fought in boxing in between Bellator fights in the past, this will be the first time he’s competed in bare-knuckle.

Page is looking to return to MMA later this year in Bellator, potentially in October. However, he wants to stay active in the meantime and will be allowed to fight in BKFC.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Page spoke about what led to his interest in fighting bare-knuckle.

“Since it got legalized, I was definitely curious about doing it,” Page shared. “More so because in my youth, a lot of my elders and people I looked up to were doing it. It was a bit more underground. It was always something that I felt was a rite of passage as a fighter. A combatant, a warrior, which I class myself as. So when it started to get more popular I thought ‘yeah one day, I might jump in there’. Didn’t think it would be as quick as this, but it’s definitely been in my mind.”

Page most recently fought against Logan Storley for the interim welterweight title at Bellator 281. He lost via a split decision after winning six straight fights.

Page will face a game opponent in Perry, a former UFC fighter who recently enjoyed a successful BKFC debut against Julian Lane. Page was complimentary of his upcoming adversary.

“He’s a beast,” Page said. “I’m not gonna go in there and work my way up, it’s gotta be the guys at the top… he’s a tough guy and a true warrior. Bare-knuckle definitely suits him, and I feel like it suits me as well.”

Page will look to join other fellow MMA standouts such as Chad Mendes and Alan Belcher who have made the successful move to BKFC. He’ll look to continue his pursuit of a Bellator title when he returns to the cage by the end of the year.

What is your early prediction for Michael “Venom” Page vs. Mike Perry?