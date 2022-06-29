Michael “Venom” Page, Mike Perry Come Face-To-Face Before BKFC 27

Bellator welterweight contender Michael “Venom” Page and former UFC fighter Mike Perry faced off ahead of their bare-knuckle clash.

Page will make his Bare Knuckle FC debut against Perry in the BKFC 27 headliner on August 20th. The fight will take place in London, where the two fighters are currently promoting their upcoming matchup.

Perry signed with BKFC last year following back-to-back losses in the UFC Octagon. He won his BKFC debut back in February over Julian Lane via a unanimous decision.

Page vs. Perry is one of, if not the biggest fight in BKFC history, and the hype behind the matchup is in full swing.

Watch Page and Perry come face-to-face in London for the first time ahead of their fight.

Page most recently fought against Logan Storley for the Bellator interim welterweight title at Bellator 281. Before that, he had won six straight fights to earn a spot in the welterweight title picture.

Page is anticipating a return to MMA later this year, but in the meantime was allowed contractual flexibility to face Perry in BKFC. It’s unclear if he’ll compete in BKFC past this upcoming event.

Will you watch the Michael “Venom” Page vs. Mike Perry bare-knuckle fight?