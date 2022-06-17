Mike Tyson Speaks Out About Punching Man On Airplane

Mike Tyson is speaking out about punching a man on an airplane.

In April, footage was released showing boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson involved in an altercation on an airplane. In multiple videos taken by other passengers on a Jet Blue flight, Tyson was seen being harassed by a passenger, a 36-year-old man maned Melvin Townsend III. Tyson then turned around and began hitting the man several times while the rest of the plane looked on.

Following the incident, both passengers were detained by law enforcement, but Tyson did not face any criminal charges.

He has not opened up about this incident publically until now.

“I’m usually good at these things,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live via MMA Fighting. “I guess it was just his number. But I was wrong. That never should’ve happened, that’s me back at my primitive child stages. I shouldn’t have done that, but I was irritated, tired, high, pissed off, yeah. S*** happens. I don’t want to hurt nobody.”

Tyson has been in trouble with the law several times over the course of his life. However, due to the nature of this assault, Tyson seems to have come off as the good guy. Many fans and other celebrities expressed their sympathy for the former champ.

After a long and successful career as arguably the best boxer of all time, Tyson is retired from the sport. He did return for a one-off fight against Roy Jones Jr in 2020.

What did you think of the incident of Mike Tyson hitting the man on the plane?