Mike Tyson Reacts To Fans Upset About Alex Jones Being On His Podcast

Mike Tyson has reacted to fans being upset about him hosting Alex Jones on his podcast.

Tyson hosted Jones on a recent episode of his “Hot Boxin” podcast. However, the show was ultimately censored due to Jones’ appearance on the program.

For those of you unfamiliar, Jones is a right-leaning talk show host who has been banned from most social platforms — such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and more — due to his controversial takes. Some have even dubbed Jones a conspiracy theorist. Jones is currently being sued by families of Sandy Hook victims for saying the 2012 Newton school shooting was a hoax.

Tyson received some backlash for having Jones on in the first place. He responded to those fans with the following statement.

“Communists man. If he is bad then we all don’t like him and if you like him you’re bad too. That’s communism.”

Tyson’s podcast has featured several high-profile names; such as Joe Rogan, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dana White, Tyson Fury, and so many more.

Aside from the podcasting world, Tyson seems interested in getting back into the ring again. He’s been linked to rumors of a potential clash with Jake Paul.

Tyson has said on numerous occasions that he’d like to box the YouTube star, with Paul echoing those desires.

Of course, nothing has been made official just yet, with Paul teasing the announcement of his next opponent soon.

What do you think about Mike Tyson hosing Alex Jones on his podcast? Let us know in the comments section below!

Quotes via Essentially Sports