Mike Tyson Gives Conor McGregor Advice On How To Get Back on Track

Boxing legend Mike Tyson thinks UFC superstar Conor McGregor should take his time working back towards a title shot.

McGregor is expected to return to the UFC Octagon later this year against a to-be-determined opponent. Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira, and Nate Diaz are just a few names that have emerged as potential opponents for his comeback.

McGregor has taken a lengthy hiatus following his nasty leg break in his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s been on the road to recovery ever since and has recently teased footage of his training.

McGregor has hinted at a title shot for his return, potentially against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. However, Tyson thinks McGregor should slow it down when it comes to his strength of schedule.

“After a defeat, you should do a couple of fights to get your feet wet,” Tyson said during a recent segment of The Fight Card podcast. “Conor, I think you should build your confidence up and go do what you do: win excitingly.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Tyson went on to respond to the idea of McGregor facing an opponent like Tony Ferguson for his 2022 return.

“Well, that’s a tough fight,” Tyson admitted. “He’s a warrior, regardless if he loses, He makes exciting fights. It’s hard to beat that guy. … No big-time guy, let him get three fights and build his confidence back up. Every fight the opponent goes to a higher level.”

In addition to his UFC pursuits, McGregor has also hinted at a return to boxing in the future. He competed against Floyd Mayweather back in 2017 in the coined ‘money fight’, losing via late-round TKO.

Tyson has some experience rebounding from tough losses. Following his loss to Buster Douglas back in 1990, he went on to win eight in a row and re-claimed the WBA and WBC titles.

As McGregor ponders his next move, he has some decisions to make when it comes to how he intends to rebound from losses in three of his last four fights.

Do you agree with Mike Tyson’s take on what Conor McGregor should do next?