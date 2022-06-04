MMA Fighter To Open A Gym To Help Domestic Violence Survivors

South African MMA fighter Nkazimulo Zulu is hoping to help people affected by gender-based crimes.

Nkazimulo Zulu is hoping to effect change in his neighborhood. Zulu is a professional fighter out of South Africa. He knows firsthand how training in combat sports can change your life. He is hoping to be the catalyst for this kind of change in his local communities in South Africa.

Zulu is a professional fighter with a 13-5-1 record. He began training in karate when he was younger and now has left his job as a mechanic to fight. He has a dream to open gyms in local community centers in Newcastle South Africa to provide self-defense to women and children.

“When myself and my partner first had the conversation, I thought of gender-based violence. I dislike reading or hearing about violence against children and women. I believe I have skills to share – skills which I learned during the many years of my career. I want to help each individual to protect themselves from sick individuals that think they can do as they please. Our gym is based on self-defense classes, incorporated with fitness and wellness,” Zulu said in an interview with Springs Advertiser.

Zulu’s last fight was for EFC Worldwide in Johannesburg, South Africa. Zulu lost the EFC flyweight title during that fight. Along with furthering his fight career, he is taking a path to help those around him who really need it.

“My dream is to restore safety in our country. It’s a big statement but what is a better tomorrow if it is not promised to be a good, one without fear,” said Zulu.

Do you like the idea of MMA training for gender-based crime victims?