MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (6/12 – 6/18)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

The UFC’s card in Austin tied a promotional record for the most KO/TKO stoppages at a single event, but only a few of those managed to make the cut in a week full of impressive finishes.

The return of the PFL provided several candidates, but promotions from Europe and Mexico also managed to produce everything from head kicks to one-shot counters for this week’s list.

#10: Roman Dolidze Sets The Tone In Austin

The first of 9 stoppage victories at UFC Austin also serves as the first finish for this week’s list, courtesy of Georgian middleweight Roman Dolidze.

THAT KNEE 😱



What a way to start #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/OuIsOSDfdI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2022

Dolidze pressed Kyle Daukaus to the fence just over a minute into their fight before throwing up a knee that dropped “The D’Arce Knight” and had the ref jumping in after a few follow-up punches.

#9: Itzel Padilla Impresses In Pro Debut

Debuting atomweights opened the night at Lux Fight League 23 where Itzel Padilla set a high bar for the rest of her career.

High kicks are definitely trending. Itzel Padilla just scored another in her pro debut on the LUX prelims earlier. pic.twitter.com/nJhfhLynfG — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 17, 2022

Padilla landed a head kick that sat Tania Tapia down on the canvas and provided the first of three head kick finishes included on this week’s list.

#8: Adrian Yanez Puts On A Show

The bad blood between bantamweights Adrian Yanez and Tony Kelley was a major talking point ahead of UFC Austin, and Yanez rose to the occasion in his home state of Texas.

A STATEMENT IN HIS HOME STATE 😤@yanezmma was determined to get the finish at #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/XZOB45HOqi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2022

Yanez pushed the pace for as long as the fight lasted before finally dropping Kelley with a series of punches that had the fans in Austin roaring.

#7: Omari Akhmedov Books A Playoff Spot

Omari Akhmedov put in an impressive performance that guaranteed him a spot in the 2022 PFL playoffs, but he also got a little help from the referee to earn a place on this week’s list.

Omari Akhmedov puts Teodoras OUT! That's good for 5⃣ points and a spot in the 2022 #PFLPlayoffs#2022PFL4 pic.twitter.com/YJuJ0Ih5t0 — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 18, 2022

Akhmedov locked up an arm triangle choke on Teodoras Aukštuolis that put the Lithuanian unconscious as the PFL’s “Ref Cam” gave fans a close-up of Aukštuolis’s face.

#6: Kacper Formela Defends FEN Title

This week’s second head kick finish comes from featherweight Kacper Formela’s main event victory at FEN 40 in Poland.

And if you wanted more, this head kick by Kacper Formela. The hell is going on https://t.co/cF1QxmPybT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 18, 2022



Making the first defense of his FEN featherweight title against Aleksandr Gorshechnik, Formela landed a head kick just before the end of the first round and followed-up with a few brutal hammer fists for good measure.

#5: Jeremiah Wells Flatlines “The Crusher”

Jeremiah Wells managed to deliver a highlight-reel KO on a night where the crowd at UFC Austin had already witnessed several fantastic finishes.

The 35-year-old welterweight flattened Court McGee with a left hook and handed the longtime veteran just the second stoppage loss of his MMA career.

Time was winding down in a flyweight bout at ACA 140 until Josiel Silva turned defense into offense with just over a minute remaining.

After a 14 minute beatdown, Josiel Silva faceplants Goga Shamatava with a left hook in the final minute of R3. Vicious KO#ACA140 pic.twitter.com/Hx6mLBaf73 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 17, 2022

Goga Shamatava tried walking the Brazilian down with strikes, but Silva comfortably slipped away before landing a perfectly timed left hand.

#3: Ivan Vitasović Doesn’t Look Back

In a week that featured several head kick finishes, Ivan Vitasović’s win in the main event at FNC 6 managed to stand above the rest.

Violent head kick KO earlier by Ivan Vitasović in the FNC main event pic.twitter.com/dGSqW3OVwa — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 17, 2022

The Croatian claimed the FNC heavyweight title when he dropped Oli Thompson and walked away before his opponent even hit the mat.

#2: Alan Castro Refuses To Let Go

Mexican flyweights Alan Castro and Osovaldo Gonzalez managed to fit an entire bout’s worth of action into just over a minute of fight time at Naciones 7.

Alan Castro chokes Osvaldo Gonzalez unconscious in R1. He didn't go easy. Castro was COMMITTED to that triangle. #Naciones7 pic.twitter.com/ubwerWQkbL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 18, 2022



After the two traded on the feet and engaged in several scrambles on the ground, Castro locked up a triangle choke that eventually put Gonzalez unconscious.

#1: Ricardo Ramos Flashes Back To 2017

On a night where the UFC handed out bonuses to every fighter that earned a finish, Ricardo Ramos stole the spotlight be recreating a knockout he scored nearly 5 years ago.

The 26-year-old landed a spinning elbow that had Danny Chavez slumped against the cage just over a minute into their bantamweight bout on the UFC Austin prelims.

What do you think of this week’s list? Are there any finishes you think should have made the cut that didn’t? What about ones you think should have been ranked higher or lower?