Ex-MMA Trainer Grapples With Rogue Kangaroo In Australia

Australia is home to some of the world’s most dangerous animals, but it’s the country’s most iconic creature that is making headlines for a viral altercation with a former MMA trainer.

According to the report from an Australian news outlet, ex-MMA trainer Cliff Des was attacked by a kangaroo after he heard his dogs barking and went to investigate. The Heathcote resident ended up engaging with the animal for about 6 minutes.

The video shows the kangaroo jump on Des as he ran around a corner, prompting the 59-year-old to pick up a stick and defend himself with it. The animal was undeterred by his efforts, and the two got into a brief grappling exchange where Des managed to bring the kangaroo to the ground.

“It was a six-foot mad ‘roo trying to rip my little dogs out of the yard,” Des said. “I went near it, about 30-foot away to try and shoo it away but it didn’t want to go away. I fell near a stick, and after three whacks with the stick, it snapped like a carrot. I thought ‘this guy means business’, he was going to mongrel me if I didn’t, I took him to the ground.”

The ex-MMA trainer was able to control the kangaroo for several minutes on the ground before attempting to disengage, only for the kangaroo to continue pursuing him around the yard. Des did come away from the fight with several injuries, but the damage likely could have been much worse.

“It tried to gouge my face. I put my head down so it gouged me on top of my head. It bit my finger. Then it put its back claw through my leg, about an inch-and-a-half through my back leg, shredded my pants down to the cuff.”

Despite the injuries sustained and the danger the animal could have posed for his dogs and family, Des doesn’t hold any ill will towards kangaroos.

“We built our roads over theirs. They’re a beautiful animal. What I can take from the whole scenario is just don’t go near them.”

What’s your reaction to this news from Australia about an ex-MMA trainer getting into a fight with a kangaroo?