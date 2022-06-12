MMA Twitter Reacts to Hayishaer Maheshate’s KO At UFC 275

Hayishaer Maheshate announced his arrival in the UFC with a first-round KO of Steve Garcia at UFC 275.

The Contender Series 2021 contract winner is undefeated since losing his first pro bout in 2019. At only 22-years old, Maheshate is now 7-1 and has finished 4 opponents by KO/TKO.

The two lightweights got out to a fast start from the opening bell. Just over a minute into the fight, Garcia overextended as he came forward and Maheshate slept him with a perfectly-timed right hand.

Check out the finish and Maheshate’s celebration below.

MMA Twitter was quick to react to the 22-year-old’s huge UFC debut.

Switches stances as he attacks, but without a feint or getting a reaction first. Maheshate slides back and pops Garcia whose hands were still down. pic.twitter.com/5KsNWmonSN — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 12, 2022

Some of you have been watching MMA longer than Maheshate has been alive… #UFC275 — Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) June 12, 2022

Huge KO win for Hayisaer Maheshate over Steve Garcia. What a shot! #UFC275 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) June 12, 2022

Goddard got there QUICK! Great job by the veteran official and kudos to Maheshate for not attempting any follow up shots. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 12, 2022

The UFC’s lightweight division has no shortage of talented fighters, but Maheshate certainly put the division on notice with this debut.

