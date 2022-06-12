MMA Twitter Reacts to Hayishaer Maheshate’s KO At UFC 275

Hayishaer Maheshate announced his arrival in the UFC with a first-round KO of Steve Garcia at UFC 275.
The Contender Series 2021 contract winner is undefeated since losing his first pro bout in 2019. At only 22-years old, Maheshate is now 7-1 and has finished 4 opponents by KO/TKO.
The two lightweights got out to a fast start from the opening bell. Just over a minute into the fight, Garcia overextended as he came forward and Maheshate slept him with a perfectly-timed right hand.
Check out the finish and Maheshate’s celebration below.
MMA Twitter was quick to react to the 22-year-old’s huge UFC debut.
The UFC’s lightweight division has no shortage of talented fighters, but Maheshate certainly put the division on notice with this debut.
MMA News has you covered with all of the results and highlights from UFC 275.