MMA Twitter Reacts To Umar Nurmagomedov Outworking Maness At UFC Vegas 57

Umar Nurmagomedov continues to live up to the hype after earning a dominant unanimous decision victory over Nate Maness at UFC Vegas 57.

With cousin Khabib in his corner, Nurmagomedov asserted his grappling dominance early on against Maness, easily taking the American down in the first two rounds and landing some savage elbows and strikes from on top.

In round three, Nurmagomedov showed he’s not just a grappler, landing a brutal kick to the face, before taking Maness down once again and pummeling him with heavy ground and pound. In his post-fight interview, the 26-year-old called for a top-ten bantamweight for his next opponent.

Nurmagomedov is now undefeated in 15 professional MMA bouts and riding a three-fight win streak in the UFC. He made his promotional debut in January last year, having previously defeated Sergey Mozorov and Brian Kelleher via submission.

You can catch the highlights of the fight below.

This was Umar Nurmagomedov’s third UFC win in a row.

Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to Nurmagomedov’s victory over Maness at UFC Vegas 57.

Probably the smarter angle to take but I know I can take anyone down. Constantly shooting, let you swing and miss, then back in your face with more pressure. https://t.co/O96EEZCOl5 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 26, 2022

Umar is gonna be a problem — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 26, 2022

Coach Khabib is no joke. I see you Umar Nurmagomedov 👀 @TeamKhabib #UFCVegas57 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 26, 2022

Probably have to start putting Umar Nurmagomedov in that cast of excellent contenders in the UFC’s bantamweight division. An embarrasment of riches in the 135-pound division. Just stacked. #UFCVegas57 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 26, 2022

The Nurmagomedovs are kings of the single leg. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) June 26, 2022

It's time for the UFC to give Umar Nurmagomedov a chance to claim a signature win over a name.



Frankie Edgar. Come on down. — Mikey Bats (@MikeJBknows) June 26, 2022

A judge just scored a three round fight 30-25 for umar nurmagomedov. That’s unheard of — Drew (@4thegatorgood) June 26, 2022

Umar Nurmagomedov is the next champ — Mma (@mmagomedovx) June 26, 2022

Give Umar Nurmagomedov a top 10 fighter — Nearhan (No funny left) (@fewandfarbtwn) June 26, 2022

