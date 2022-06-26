MMA Twitter Reacts To Umar Nurmagomedov Outworking Maness At UFC Vegas 57

Umar Nurmagomedov continues to live up to the hype after earning a dominant unanimous decision victory over Nate Maness at UFC Vegas 57.
With cousin Khabib in his corner, Nurmagomedov asserted his grappling dominance early on against Maness, easily taking the American down in the first two rounds and landing some savage elbows and strikes from on top.
In round three, Nurmagomedov showed he’s not just a grappler, landing a brutal kick to the face, before taking Maness down once again and pummeling him with heavy ground and pound. In his post-fight interview, the 26-year-old called for a top-ten bantamweight for his next opponent.
Nurmagomedov is now undefeated in 15 professional MMA bouts and riding a three-fight win streak in the UFC. He made his promotional debut in January last year, having previously defeated Sergey Mozorov and Brian Kelleher via submission.
You can catch the highlights of the fight below.
This was Umar Nurmagomedov’s third UFC win in a row.
Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to Nurmagomedov’s victory over Maness at UFC Vegas 57.
