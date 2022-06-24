Mohegan Tribe Sends MMA Judging Criteria To Bellator Fighters

The Mohegan Tribe is letting fighters know about the criteria used for MMA judging at the upcoming Bellator 282 event.

Bellator is holding its next event on Friday night live for the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. The site has been the home of Bellator MMA many times in the past, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, leading up to this next event the regulating commission is making sure that the rules are laid out on paper.

Recently there has been some backlash among fighters and fans about the judging during MMA events, in particular Bellator and UFC. Several fight decisions have been put up for debate and people seem to be unclear about the judging criteria. The Mohegan Tribe has now handed out a paper to fighters on the Bellator 282 card to try and clear up the confusion.

Per Mohegan Tribe commission head Mike Mazzulli, all 28 fighters and their teams on the #Bellator282 card will receive this judge criteria outline so fighters are aware of exactly what judges are looking for. pic.twitter.com/PxAhlmmB6E — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 23, 2022

According to Nolan King of MMA Junkie, the above is a copy of the document handed to fighters and their camps in Connecticut.

The document is explaining the criteria for awarding a fighter a round in a 10-8 or 10-9 fashion. Because of the nature of the sport and because each person has their own points of view on things like damage and control, many times judges and fans won’t see eye to eye. In an effort to try and fix this flawed system the Association of Boxing is planning to discuss MMA judging at a conference being held in July according to Forbes.

What do you think of the state of MMA judging?