Moreno Laughs Off Figueiredo Moving To 135, “He Just Don’t Wanna Fight”

If UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo really is planning a move to bantamweight, Brandon Moreno doesn’t think the Brazilian should expect anything to change for him.

The former flyweight champion spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour this week and discussed his rivalry with Figueiredo, as well as upcoming opponent Kai Kara-France. When asked by Helwani what kept “Deus Da Guerra” from committing to a fourth fight with Moreno, “The Assassin Baby” wasn’t quite sure.

“You have a really good question. I don’t know man, I don’t know what he’s thinking right now. I don’t know if it’s like really for the money, or he’s like kind of scared (laughs). I don’t wanna say he’s scared, it’s like too much trash talk. I’m sick of the trash talk with this guy. I’m done with that. But I don’t know man, he just doesn’t wanna fight and that’s it.”

Talk of a fourth fight between Moreno and Figueiredo started almost immediately after the Brazilian’s unanimous decision win over Moreno at UFC 270. Moreno won the title in their second matchup after the initial fight ended in a majority draw.

When discussions for another bout between the two stalled, the UFC elected to book an interim title fight between Moreno and Kai Kara-France. Figueiredo has openly expressed his displeasure with the UFC’s decision, going so far as to suggest he might test his fortunes at bantamweight.

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo have fought on three occasions so far. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

While Moreno isn’t looking past Kara-France, he does hope to meet Figuereido again sooner rather than later.

“Again, I know I have an important matchup against Kara-France but hopefully I can see [Figueiredo] again before the end of the year. He’s saying like a lot of different, crazy stuff like ‘Oh, I want more money, and if the UFC doesn’t give me more money I want to go to bantamweight.’ Nobody cares man (laughs). Nobody cares man, it’s not like he’s moving to 135 and the UFC go ‘Oh okay, he moved to 135. Okay, I’m gonna give you more money now.’”

“The Assassin Baby” is scheduled to face Kai Kara-France for the UFC’s interim flyweight belt in the co-main event of UFC 277 in July.

What do you think of Moreno’s comments on Figueiredo possibly moving up to bantamweight?