Watch: Moses Diaz Gets A Six-Second Knockout At Combate Global

Moses Diaz prepared to go three full rounds with Carlos Cordoba Fonseca but ended up securing the win with a six-second knockout.
Diaz and Fonseca battled on the main card of the June 4th Combate Global card in a 145lb matchup. However, Diaz threw a big right hand that sent Fonseca falling face-first to the canvas for the quick finish.
Watch Diaz’s finish below.
Diaz is undefeated with a 4-0 record in his professional career, having successful stints in LFA and other mid-tier promotions. All four of his wins have come by knockout, including his last fight against Johnson Nasona at LFA 119.
A few fights after Diaz’s wild knockout, Combate Global is headlined by a 135lb battle between prospects Marlon Gonzales and Leonardo Morales.
What is your reaction to Moses Diaz’s knockout? Is it a Knockout of the Year candidate?