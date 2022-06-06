Monday, June 6, 2022
HomeNews

Watch: Moses Diaz Gets A Six-Second Knockout At Combate Global

By Curtis Calhoun
Moses Diaz, Carlos Cordoba Fonseca
Combate Global
Latest MMA News

Moses Diaz prepared to go three full rounds with Carlos Cordoba Fonseca but ended up securing the win with a six-second knockout.

Diaz and Fonseca battled on the main card of the June 4th Combate Global card in a 145lb matchup. However, Diaz threw a big right hand that sent Fonseca falling face-first to the canvas for the quick finish.

Watch Diaz’s finish below.

Diaz is undefeated with a 4-0 record in his professional career, having successful stints in LFA and other mid-tier promotions. All four of his wins have come by knockout, including his last fight against Johnson Nasona at LFA 119.

A few fights after Diaz’s wild knockout, Combate Global is headlined by a 135lb battle between prospects Marlon Gonzales and Leonardo Morales.

What is your reaction to Moses Diaz’s knockout? Is it a Knockout of the Year candidate?

Related Articles
Related Articles

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.