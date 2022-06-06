Watch: Moses Diaz Gets A Six-Second Knockout At Combate Global

Moses Diaz prepared to go three full rounds with Carlos Cordoba Fonseca but ended up securing the win with a six-second knockout.

Diaz and Fonseca battled on the main card of the June 4th Combate Global card in a 145lb matchup. However, Diaz threw a big right hand that sent Fonseca falling face-first to the canvas for the quick finish.

Watch Diaz’s finish below.

Moses Diaz faceplants Carlos Cordoba Fonseca in SIX SECONDS at Combate Global pic.twitter.com/M4H78kBZev — Will (@ChillemDafoe) June 4, 2022

Diaz is undefeated with a 4-0 record in his professional career, having successful stints in LFA and other mid-tier promotions. All four of his wins have come by knockout, including his last fight against Johnson Nasona at LFA 119.

A few fights after Diaz’s wild knockout, Combate Global is headlined by a 135lb battle between prospects Marlon Gonzales and Leonardo Morales.

What is your reaction to Moses Diaz’s knockout? Is it a Knockout of the Year candidate?