Movsar Evloev Urgently Calls Out Bryce Mitchell For Featherweight Clash

Movsar Evloev has called out Bryce Mitchell for what would be an epic featherweight clash.

Evloev asked fans recently who they want to see him fight next, and it looks like he’s set his sights on fellow top-ranked featherweight Mitchell. Taking to Twitter, Evloev responded to a Tweet from Mitchell asking to fight anyone ranked above him in October.

Mitchell is currently the No. 9 ranked featherweight in the UFC. However, Evloev is ranked No. 10 right below him. Despite this, Evloev called Mitchell out for the fight, pointing out that, while he may not be ranked above him, nobody above him is undefeated like he is.

“i am right next to you. Nobody above you is undefeated. Lets go!”

i am right next to you. Nobody above you is undefeated. Lets go! https://t.co/ihBmzz89Cx — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) June 22, 2022

Evloev has been competing in the UFC since 2019 and is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career thus far. Holding a record of 16-0, Evloev has picked up wins against the likes of Nik Lentz and Dan Ige under the UFC banner.

As for Mitchell, the 27-year-old is also undefeated in MMA competition, and is one of the fastest rising stars in the weight class. Since joining the UFC in 2018, Mitchell owns victories over names such as Charles Rosa, Andre Fili, and Edson Barboza.

A battle of the two young undefeated prospects could certainly be on the UFC’s radar next.

What do you think about a potential fight between Movsar Evloev and Bryce Mitchell? Who are you picking? Sound off in the comments below!