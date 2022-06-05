MMA Twitter Reacts To Evloev’s Dominant Win Over Ige At UFC Vegas 56

Movsar Evloev showed why he’s a future featherweight title contender with a smothering unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 56 tonight.

Evloev showed that he’s not only one of the most dominant grapplers in the division, but also a threat on the feet. The Russian gained the upper hand in round one, landing a flying knee and heavy strikes, before slamming Ige to the canvas. Round two saw both fighters land some big strikes before Evloev got the takedown and proceeded to land a few nasty strikes from on top.

In round three, Evloev took Ige’s back early and stuck to him like glue for the rest of the fight to round out a one-sided decision win. In his post-fight interview, the 28-year-old called out the featherweight division’s other rising star, Brendan Allen.

The victory extends Evloev’s unbeaten record to 16 wins, six of which have come in the UFC. After besting #10 ranked featherweight Ige, we can expect the #13-ranked Evloev to enter the division’s top ten in the coming days.

Movsar Evloev is now unbeaten in 16 pro MMA fights.

👀@MovsarUFC wants to keep it moving amongst some of the top names in the division #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/LsYNUgXi2E — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2022

I will be the champion Inshallah ✊🏼 — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) June 4, 2022

We gotta be talking upwards surely 🇰🇷🧟‍♂️ — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) June 4, 2022

Movsar and Ige both suck. I hope to see something special that could motivate me to fight the winner. #UFCVegas56 — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 4, 2022

Hats off to Evloev. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 4, 2022

Would absolutely love to see Movsar Evloev against Bryce Mitchell. #UFCVegas56 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 4, 2022

Do Allen vs. Evloev in Paris. Allen won't be ready in time to fight in London. #UFCVegas56 — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) June 4, 2022

Arnold Allen is a great call out from Evloev.



There aren't a lot of options for Allen right now, he seems like the odd man out in the division.



But quite honestly, that's a very high risk, low reward proposition for Allen. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 4, 2022

Between Movsar Evloev, Ilia Topuria, Bryce Mitchell, and Arnold Allen, 145lbs is low-key stacked with incredible under-30s talent coming up the ladder. The future at featherweight is obscenely bright. #ufcvegas56 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 4, 2022

Evloev proposes a fight with Arnold Allen in Allen’s home country of England. “I’ll just finish him — promise.” #UFCVegas56 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 4, 2022

Evloev x Bryce Mitchell … i would like to see this. — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) June 4, 2022

I think Evloev will hit his ceiling soon; his wrestling is relentless (for two rounds); top game is good and striking is pretty good too, but he just doesn't excel in either facet



If he developed a better top game/finishing ability, I'd maybe favor him to climb the ranks higher — Эндрю (@AndrewA1994) June 4, 2022

Movsar Evloev is the real deal pic.twitter.com/U13q7ttCsh — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) June 4, 2022

When will people accept the fact that Mosvar Evloev beats Max Holloway everywhere? pic.twitter.com/4Bgc67FmLZ — Petr Yan Stan (@TeeTanMMA) June 4, 2022

I knew Movsar Evloev was good but I didn’t realize he was THIS GOOD.



He’ll be a top 5 Featherweight very soon. — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) June 4, 2022

Evloev is getting so fucking good — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 4, 2022

