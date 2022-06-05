MMA Twitter Reacts To Evloev’s Dominant Win Over Ige At UFC Vegas 56

Movsar Evloev showed why he’s a future featherweight title contender with a smothering unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 56 tonight.
Evloev showed that he’s not only one of the most dominant grapplers in the division, but also a threat on the feet. The Russian gained the upper hand in round one, landing a flying knee and heavy strikes, before slamming Ige to the canvas. Round two saw both fighters land some big strikes before Evloev got the takedown and proceeded to land a few nasty strikes from on top.
In round three, Evloev took Ige’s back early and stuck to him like glue for the rest of the fight to round out a one-sided decision win. In his post-fight interview, the 28-year-old called out the featherweight division’s other rising star, Brendan Allen.
The victory extends Evloev’s unbeaten record to 16 wins, six of which have come in the UFC. After besting #10 ranked featherweight Ige, we can expect the #13-ranked Evloev to enter the division’s top ten in the coming days.
You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.
Movsar Evloev is now unbeaten in 16 pro MMA fights.
Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to Evloev’s victory over Ige at UFC Vegas 56.
UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik Results & Highlights
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 56. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.