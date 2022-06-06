Muhammad Mokaev Calls Out Jeff Molina for Flyweight Clash

Muhammad Mokaev has called out Jeff Molina for what could be an explosive flyweight clash inside the Octagon.

Mokaev took to Twitter to call out fellow top flyweight prospect Jeff Molina, calling for a potential September or October clash in France or Abu Dhabi, respectively. Mokaev promised to “maul” molina.

“Jeff Molina, stay healthy I wanna fight against you in France (September) or Abu Dhabi (October) I gonna maul you!”

I gonna maul you! @ufc @Mickmaynard2 pic.twitter.com/1CRNOJu5vn — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) June 6, 2022

Mokaev is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. The 21-year-old holds a record of 7-0. He had a successful UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 204 this past March with a first-round submission win over Cody Durden in under a minute.

It’s interesting that Mokaev is already calling out Molina, as he’s slated to return to the Octagon against former LFA champion Charles Johnson at UFC Fight Night 208 in July.

As for Molina, he’s one of the UFC’s brightest at 125 pounds, currently on a 10-fight win streak. He hasn’t tasted defeat since a 2017 split-decision loss in his third-ever professional fight.

Now, he’s been perfect under the UFC’s banner with four-straight wins. Both Mokaev and Molina are huge prospects at flyweight. A win for either man could put them in prime position to crack into the top 15.

What do you think about a potential fight between Muhammad Mokaev and Jeff Molina? Who are you picking? Let us know in the comments!