Nate Diaz Reacts To White Highlighting His Recent 1-3 Record

UFC star Nate Diaz has hit back after Dana White highlighted his form across recent years while discussing what will likely be the Stockton native’s final fight.

It appears that Diaz and the MMA leader are on the way to a less-than-amicable split. The 37-year-old, who has competed inside the Octagon since 2007 and has established himself as one of the sport’s biggest names, has just one fight left on his deal with the promotion.

But with an apparent ongoing struggle to secure an opponent, which Diaz has put down to the UFC’s attempts to ‘ice’ him, the 33-fight veteran has consistently called out the organization, a level of animosity that has even led to Diaz pleading for his release and seemingly urinating on the UFC PI.

And given what was said during White’s recent interview with The MacLife, it doesn’t seem that relationships are set to be mended anytime soon. When discussing Diaz’s frustration and final contracted bout, the UFC President reminded the Stockton star of his recent record, which has seen him go 1-3 since 2016.

“I mean, I like Nate. Let’s be honest. Nate’s won one fight in the last five or six years,” White said. “When these guys get into these positions, you got guys that have been with us for a long time that we respect, that we care about. You got the Cerrones, and Anthony Pettis before he left, and you got Nate Diaz… So you want to be fair to everybody. You want to do the right things, whatever.

“So listen, we’re trying to do the best we can, trying not to sh*t on anybody or disrespect anybody, but it’s not like we’re talking about Kamaru Usman here. We’re talking about Nate Diaz,” added White. “Nate’s won one fight in five years.”

Unsurprisingly, White’s decision to highlight Diaz’s poor run, which has seen him suffer defeats to Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Leon Edwards, didn’t go unnoticed by the frustrated UFC mainstay.

On Twitter, Diaz posted a video that features a number of top fighters getting finished inside the Octagon, including Justin Gaethje against Charles Oliveira, Gilbert Burns versus Dan Hooker, and Masvidal opposite Usman. It also showed his own rear-naked choke win against McGregor in 2016.

In the caption, Diaz appeared to fire back at White, suggesting that he hasn’t “really lost” like the stars included in the video.

At least I never really lost like all these fuckers 😎 pic.twitter.com/kc4oOT7vX3 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 22, 2022

“At least I never really lost like all these f*ckers”

While Diaz’s past three losses all came via the judges’ scorecards, there is one notable defeat that some fans have pointed out in the comments section.

In 2013, Diaz was knocked out by former lightweight fighter-turned-analyst Josh Thomson at UFC on Fox 7. After being rocked by a clean right head kick, the then-budding star was ground-and-pounded for the finish midway through the second round.

Actually on this day 7 years ago 4/20 💨 pic.twitter.com/IIOamZwrz0 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) April 20, 2020

Given that Diaz also seemed to claim his last-ditch rally against Edwards at UFC 263 as a win, it would certainly be hard for him to deny the result against Thomson, especially considering “Rocky” survived for a dominant decision win, something he failed to do back in 2013.

