Nate Diaz Calls For UFC Release Again, Teases Jake Paul Fight

UFC star Nate Diaz has once again called for MMA’s premier promotion to release him from his contract, but this time appeared to also set his sights on an opponent outside of the Octagon.

Diaz, who has competed in the UFC since 2007, has reached the final fight on his active deal, but securing that bout has been easier said than done for the Stockton native. Having suggested that desired matchups with Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev have fallen through, Diaz has consistently claimed that the promotion has been ‘icing’ him.

With that, the fan favorite has called for his release from the organization in order to pursue other avenues. Judging by his latest social media post, one of said avenues includes a collision with a certain “Problem Child.”

Taking to Twitter, Diaz laid out two options for the UFC: ‘Book me a fight this summer or release me’. The 37-year-old, who’s not showed any interest in re-signing, added that he has “bigger sh*t” to focus on in combat sports.

Given the video he attached, it seems that Diaz is the latest MMA name to be eyeing up a date with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do pic.twitter.com/xyYSCBysLs — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 21, 2022

Paul, who made his name as a Disney star and online sensation, began a professional career in the ring back in 2020. Since then, he’s amassed a 5-0 record, including a victory over former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren, as well as two wins against former UFC titleholder Tyron Woodley.

The 25-year-old’s second triumph over “The Chosen One,” a brutal knockout last December, quickly went viral, and is the video that Diaz used to tease a potential bout with the Cleveland native.

Diaz’s tweet isn’t the first mention of a potential meeting in the squared circle with “The Problem Child.” Last October, Josh Thomson, who is the only man to have knocked Diaz out in MMA, predicted that not only would the Stockton star not be re-signing with the UFC, but that he’d exit into a matchup with Paul.

While relations between Diaz and the UFC are certainly not cordial, the fact the veteran is suggesting that a bout with Paul is “bigger” than his final UFC fight is unlikely to help mend them.

Although, given that he appeared to urinate on the Performance Institute last month, it doesn’t seem like there’s any interest in an amicable split…

Would you like to see Nate Diaz exit the UFC for a boxing match with Jake Paul?