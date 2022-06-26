Neil Magny Releases Upbeat Statement After UFC Vegas 57 Loss

UFC welterweight veteran Neil Magny has spoken out on social media for the first time since his loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Magny faced the upstart Rakhmonov in the UFC Vegas 57 co-headliner. Rakhmonov ended up getting the better of the experienced Magny and earned a second-round submission with seconds left in the round.

Despite experiencing the jaws of defeat, Magny doesn’t sound like he’s planning on going anywhere when it comes to contending in the UFC’s welterweight division.

In a recent Instagram post, Magny seemed to take a positive approach to his second-round defeat to Rakhmonov.

“I love this sport!” Magny said. “The highs, the lows, and everything in between.”

Before the loss to Rakhmonov, Magny earned back-to-back wins over Max Griffin and Geoff Neal. He earned a shot in the UFC following three impressive wins on The Ultimate Fighter: Season 16 back in 2012.

Rakhmonov proved to be a significant challenge for Magny on the feet and ground. He proved that he’s a force to be reckoned with and could potentially be a few wins away from a welterweight title shot.

Magny will look to pick up the pieces after this recent loss and return with a vengeance later this year.

Who do you want to see Neil Magny face next?