A New Wave Of Female Fighters Are Hitting The UFC

The UFC is adding some female power to their ranks in the next few months.

The UFC roster is a constant ebb and flow of fighters coming and going. If you win and continue to win you can stay. Win some more and you make it to the top ten. Keep winning and you may get the chance to be a champion one day.

But lose, and you may find yourself packing your bags. With frequent releases, the UFC is always on the lookout for talented fighters to join the ranks.

Shows like The Ultimate Fighter, Dana White‘s Looking For A Fight, and Dana White’s Contender Series are all good ways for up-and-coming fighters to get into the organization. In the past few months, the UFC has added several female fighters to the roster both through these types of shows and through other means.

A list of these fighters was compiled by MMA Junkie to showcase these ladies getting their shot at the world’s best fighters.

Chelsea Chandler

Chelsea Chandler will be making her UFC debut later this year when she takes on Leah Letson in Oct. Coming up in the Invicta ranks, Chandler is riding a four-fight winning streak, with her only professional loss coming in her debut. She is a featherweight and will give that division, that has been lacking, some much-needed talent.

Emily Ducote

Emily Ducote will have her chance to grace the Octagon for the first time in summer when she draws Jessica Penne in July. Another Invicta alum, Ducote was the strawweight champion during her time there. She also competed in Bellator eight times. Also joining Ducote in the strawweight division are Yazmin Jauregui and Melissa Martinez, both coming from the Combate Global banner.

Tainara Lisboa

The bantamweight division is getting some fresh blood as well. Tainara Lisboa is one of the oldest newbies hitting the UFC. At 31 years old, she has a record of 5-2 but has an extensive Muay Thai background. Lucie Pudilova is back in the UFC after a small time away. She was the first Czech woman to ever compete in the UFC.

Ailin Perez

One more addition to the empty featherweight division is Ailin Perez. The more the merrier in the 145-pound women’s division. Although champion Amanda Nunes is busy looking to reclaim her bantamweight belt, she will most likely be back at featherweight to defend after that unless she retires and could be facing one of these newcomers.

Which of these new signings are you excited about the most?