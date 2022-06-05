MMA Twitter Reacts To Osbourne’s Stunning KO At UFC Vegas 56

Ode Osbourne took all of 61 seconds to finish Zarrukh Adashev in their flyweight bout at UFC Vegas 56 this evening.

Osbourne now has eight first-round finishes to his name and is riding back-to-back wins. While impressively quick, this latest KO from the “Jamaican Sensation” wasn’t even the fastest of his career. In February last year, Osbourne separated Jerome Rivera from consciousness in just 26 seconds.

Check out the finish for yourself below.

Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to Osbourne’s victory over Adashev at UFC Vegas 56.

Ode showing he has power in both hands, beautiful strike with the lead right. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 4, 2022

Apparently Ode Osbourne has somewhere to be. #UFCVegas56 — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) June 4, 2022

Ode Osbourne one to watch at 125 👀 🥊 #UFCVegas56 — Amaan (@Amaan_MMA) June 4, 2022

Ode Osbourne just dropped a NUKE on this poor man #UFCVegas56 — TTV/EricSamaNYC (@EricSamaNYC) June 4, 2022

Ode Osbourne! Damn!!🔥🔥🔥 — Jenny (@Jennyfootball26) June 4, 2022

@OdeOsbourne putting on an absolute clinic on counter punches 👀😮‍💨



Congrats Ode on a HUGE knockout, @MiloInu is proud to be your fight sponsor! @GokhshteinSport @gokhshteinmedia — Milo Inu (@MiloInuHelper) June 4, 2022

Bro was dribbling his head like a basketball 🏀 — Josh Parker ⚡ (@ChargersRGreat) June 4, 2022

My man @OdeOsbourne told us on the show how he saw the fight going and it only took him 60 seconds to do it. Big ups my boi! #UFCVegas56 — Tommy 🅿️oore (@tommyspoore) June 4, 2022

