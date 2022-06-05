MMA Twitter Reacts To Osbourne’s Stunning KO At UFC Vegas 56

Ode Osbourne took all of 61 seconds to finish Zarrukh Adashev in their flyweight bout at UFC Vegas 56 this evening.
Osbourne now has eight first-round finishes to his name and is riding back-to-back wins. While impressively quick, this latest KO from the “Jamaican Sensation” wasn’t even the fastest of his career. In February last year, Osbourne separated Jerome Rivera from consciousness in just 26 seconds.
Check out the finish for yourself below.
Now, let’s see how MMA Twitter reacted to Osbourne’s victory over Adashev at UFC Vegas 56.
UFC Vegas 56: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik Results & Highlights
