Oleksandr Usyk Vs. Anthony Joshua Set For August 20th Rematch

A heavyweight boxing rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua is set for August 20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Matchroom Boxing was among the first to report the news of the Usyk vs. Joshua 2 booking.

Usyk has been providing aid to his fellow Ukrainians amidst the ongoing invasion by Russia. It was unclear as to when the rematch would take place after Joshua exercised his rematch clause following the loss to Usyk.

In their first matchup last September, Usyk earned a unanimous decision victory to gain the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. Before the loss to Usyk, Joshua had earned back-to-back wins over Andy Ruiz Jr. and Kubrat Pulev.

Now that Tyson Fury is retired from professional boxing, Joshua is arguably the best British boxer in the world at the moment. The 32-year-old has accumulated a 24-2 record during his career, with 22 wins coming by knockout.

Usyk is undefeated in his professional boxing career, earning wins over the likes of Derek Chisora and Krzysztof Glowacki in the ring. He first won the then-vacant WBO interim inter-continental cruiserweight title back in 2014.

If Joshua gets his revenge against Usyk, the two heavyweights could face off in yet another trilogy in boxing. Usyk has the chance to silence the naysayers and remain unbeaten in the ring.

What is your early prediction for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2?