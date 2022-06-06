Paddy Pimblett Resurfaces Beef With ‘Homophobic’ Ilia Topuria

UFC prospects Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria are at it again on social media just months after their physical altercation at UFC London.

Pimblett and Topuria both have fights slated for later this year. Pimblett is set to face Jordan Leavitt at UFC’s return to London on July 23, while Topuria is rumored to face Edson Barboza next.

But the two UFC fighters have been on each other’s nerves for months, stemming from a heated altercation that nearly turned into an all-out brawl between Pimblett and Topuria at a fighter hotel in March.

Topuria’s beef with Pimblett stems from Pimblett’s past comments about Georgia, where Topuria is from. He also promised to kill Pimblett if the two of them were alone in a room together.

After Topuria called him a “dicksucker” in Spanish, Pimblett hit back in a heated reply.

Pretty homophobic don’t ya think mate? What if I actually did? What would u say then? Fucking weirdo u stop using my name for publicity u little bitch stick to being homophobic in ur own country https://t.co/erKkUBgSk6 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) June 6, 2022

“Pretty homophobic don’t ya think mate?” Pimblett tweeted. “What if I actually did? What would u say then? Fucking weirdo u stop using my name for publicity u little bitch stick to being homophobic in ur own country.”

Shortly after Pimblett’s tweet, Topuria responded to his accusations.

I know that eres un come pinga, that’s why I said it. There is nothing wrong with it, I have never tried it so I don’t know if it’s good or bad but you can keep on enjoy it paddy the baddy, remember I’m your daddy 😎 https://t.co/y1IBD8DbYP — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 6, 2022

“I know that eres un come pinga, that’s why I said it,” Topuria replied to Pimblett. “There is nothing wrong with it, I have never tried it so I don’t know if it’s good or bad but you can keep on enjoy it paddy the baddy, remember I’m your daddy.”

Pimblett and Topuria will likely cross paths either directly or indirectly once again, and their beef seems to be ramping up. Topuria has competed for the majority of his career at featherweight but has fought on occasion at lightweight.

There is no love lost between Pimblett and Topuria as both of them look to cement themselves as contenders in their respective divisions.

Do you want to see Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria settle their beef in the Octagon?