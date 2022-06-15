Patricky Pitbull vs. Sidney Outlaw To Headline Bellator 283 On July 22

Bellator lightweight champion Patricky “Pitbull” Freire will face Sidney Outlaw in his first title defense at Bellator 283 on July 22nd.

The promotion announced the news on Tuesday that Bellator 283 will take place in Tacoma, WA at the Emerald Queen Casino.

𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖕𝖎𝖔𝖓 🆚 𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖙𝖊𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖗@PatrickyPitbull defends the Lightweight World Title against No.1️⃣ contender @SidOutlaw on July 22nd at The @EQCasino.



➕ @PhenomLima takes on Jason Jackson in a Top 5️⃣ showdown bout!#Bellator283 pic.twitter.com/qXlKiFVqCv — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) June 14, 2022

Freire earned the vacant title over Peter Queally in a rematch at Bellator 270. It was an impressive performance from start to finish as Freire earned a TKO win in Round 2.

Freire has earned wins over the likes of Benson Henderson and Josh Thomson during his Bellator tenure.

Freire will face a tough challenge in Outlaw, who has won back-to-back fights over Myles Jury and Adam Piccolotti. His lone defeat in the Bellator cage came against former lightweight champion and current UFC contender Michael Chandler.

Outlaw’s name may be familiar to UFC fans who saw him earn a unanimous decision win on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2017. Despite the victory, the promotion passed up on him for a contract and he ended up fighting in smaller promotions before getting a shot in Bellator.

Freire vs. Outlaw will headline Bellator 283 and will be co-headlined by a welterweight matchup between Douglas Lima and Jason Jackson. Undefeated lightweight prospect Usman Nurmagomedov will make his return as well against Chris Gonzalez.

