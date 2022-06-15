Paul Heyman: WWE’s Roman Reigns Could Be UFC HW Champion

Paul Heyman believes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could be UFC heavyweight champion “in a heartbeat.”

Heyman was recently interviewed by The Philadelphia Inquirer, where he hyped up his on-screen WWE client’s athleticism. He doubled down by saying he believes Reigns could become UFC heavyweight champion “in a heartbeat” should he choose to.

“He has the agility and aptitude of a Division I athlete, and don’t ever lose sight that Roman Reigns could be the UFC heavyweight champion in a heartbeat.

“The aura of him being presented as The Tribal Chief at times betrays what an extremely — all pun intended — tough man and athlete who stands before you as your tribal chief.”

Reigns has admitted in the past that he’s a fan of mixed martial arts (MMA) but has never vocalized any desires to actually try his hand inside the cage. Other WWE stars who have competed in MMA in the past include CM Punk and Brock Lesnar, both having very different results inside the Octagon.

Lesnar actually won the UFC heavyweight championship, largely due to the NCAA Division I wrestling pedigree he brought to the table.

As for Punk, he’s 0-1(1) in his MMA career (1 NC) under the UFC banner but seems to be done competing for the time being, resuming wrestling for All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

In regards to Reigns, his athletic background before wrestling includes college football and a brief stint in the NFL. Now, he reigns as the Unified World Champion in WWE, defeating Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas earlier this year.

