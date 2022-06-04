Paulo Costa Opens Up On Alleged Assault Of Nurse Over Vaccine Card

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa claims there’s more to the story when it comes to his recent alleged assault of a nurse.

Costa allegedly got into an altercation with a nurse as he was trying to get a COVID-19 vaccination card. He was arrested on Monday following the incident in Belo Horizonte, BR.

According to local police, Costa filled out a card despite not agreeing to get vaccinated. When he tried to leave with the card, a nurse attempted to stop him when Costa allegedly hit them with an elbow.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Costa cleared the air and denied any wrongdoing.

“I think it’s hard to have uglier and more terrifying news than this one,” Costa said. “When you hear news like that, you start to imagine a fighter, a heavyweight almost, 220 pounds, a martial arts professional, the damage he would cause to the face of a helpless layperson. A catastrophic image comes to mind.

“This assault, that she accused me of, never existed. Not this assault, and not any other assault from me to any woman or person. I vehemently deny this fact and would never do, especially an elbow to the face, like this person alleges.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Costa is scheduled to face Luke Rockhold at an August UFC Fight Night event. He hasn’t fought in the Octagon since his loss to Marvin Vettori last year in a light heavyweight bout.

Costa will need to be fully vaccinated to travel to the United States for his fight with Rockhold, according to a policy by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

