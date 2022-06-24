PFL 5: Cappelozza vs. Scheffel takes place live tonight on ESPN, and MMA News is here to bring you the results and highlights!

It will be the heavyweights and featherweights in action tonight, with the event headlined by Bruno Cappelozza and Matheus Scheffel. The co-main event will see former UFC champion Anthony Pettis take on another former UFC veteran, Stevie Ray.

The PFL 5 preliminary card begins at 5:30 PM ET and will air exclusively on ESPN+. The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET and will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+.

You can get all caught up on where each of tonight’s combatants are in the current PFL standings here.

Below, you can view the full lineup for tonight’s card. Be sure to check back here for the results and highlights!

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray

Chris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak

Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)