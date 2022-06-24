PFL 5: Cappelozza vs. Scheffel takes place live tonight on ESPN, and MMA News is here to bring you the results and highlights!
It will be the heavyweights and featherweights in action tonight, with the event headlined by Bruno Cappelozza and Matheus Scheffel. The co-main event will see former UFC champion Anthony Pettis take on another former UFC veteran, Stevie Ray.
The PFL 5 preliminary card begins at 5:30 PM ET and will air exclusively on ESPN+. The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET and will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN+.
You can get all caught up on where each of tonight’s combatants are in the current PFL standings here.
Below, you can view the full lineup for tonight’s card. Be sure to check back here for the results and highlights!
MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)
- Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel
- Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray
- Chris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak
- Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
- Ante Delija vs. Shelton Graves
- Denis Goltsov vs. Maurice Greene
- Sam Kei vs. Juan Adams
- Bubba Jenkins vs. Reinaldo Ekson
- Lance Palmer vs. Sheymon Moraes
- Brendan Loughnane vs. Ago Huskic
- Alejandro Flores vs. Ryoji Kudo