Archives: Donald Cerrone Involved In Car Accident In New Mexico (2016)

Six years ago, Donald Cerrone diverted disaster when he survived an automobile in New Mexico.

This story wasn’t the only time a Cerrone scare made headlines. Two years later, we ran a story about Cowboy surviving a near-fatal cave-diving incident. Fortunately, MMA’s resident daredevil survived both incidents and perhaps many others we aren’t privy to and has remained a fixture in the UFC.

Latest News

After surviving the accident detailed in the following article, Cerrone went on to have his first child, appropriately named “Danger.” And he has gone on to pick up eight more victories during his career. The latest news around Cerrone is that he’ll look to make it nine when he takes on Joe Lauzon in the co-main event of UFC Austin tonight.

Cerrone has also made it clear that, win or lose, he would like one more fight after tonight so that he would have completed 50 total fights under Zuffa.

Prior to tonight’s action, here’s an opportunity to revisit a day where Cerrone’s career and indeed his life could have been cut short if fate had taken a wrong turn six years ago.

The following story is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 2, 2016, 7:32 PM]

Headline: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone Involved In Automobile Accident In New Mexico

Author: Matt Boone

Well, it looks like a certain “Cowboy” will be getting another lecture about being safe outside the Octagon in between fights.

UFC contender Donald Cerrone was involved in an automobile accident, badly rolling his truck while driving in New Mexico on Tuesday.

Cerrone would go on to post photos of the aftermath of his accident on social media. You can check out the pictures below.

Donald Cerrone, who headlines UFC Fight Night 83 in a welterweight bout against Tim Means in just 19 days, returned to social media later in the day to inform fans that he did not suffer any injuries in the automobile accident, and that he actually didn’t even miss his training session later in the day.

“Yes everyone I’m ok. Rolled truck and still made all my workouts for the day. My trucks hurt not me, have no fear I will still make my fight.”

Headlined by Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Tim Means, UFC Fight Night 83 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 21st from the CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.