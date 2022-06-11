Procházka Names The Key Battle In UFC 275 Main Event With Teixeira

UFC light heavyweight contender Jiří Procházka has pinpointed the key in-fight battle that he expects to shape his title challenge at UFC 275.

After just two appearances inside the Octagon, Procházka has earned a championship opportunity. And having followed his brutal knockout win against Volkan Oezdemir on debut by sleeping Dominick Reyes via spinning back elbow in a UFC Fight Night main event last year, it’s hard to argue against his credentials.

Now ranked at #2 in the division, “Denisa” will get his chance to challenge reigning champion Glover Teixeira in the UFC 275 headliner tonight.

While Procházka will be targeting a third straight victory in the Octagon and a 26th KO added to his illustrious record, Teixeira will be looking to continue his remarkable late resurgence, which has seen him win six consecutive outings and ascend the light heavyweight mountain at the age of 42.

In order to end the Brazilian’s storybook rise and reign, the Czech contender believes that there’s one key aspect of the fight game that he’ll have to emerge on the right side of: pressure.

During an interview with Combat Sports on Fanatics View, Procházka noted that both him and the titleholder enjoy piling the pressure on their opponents when the cage door shuts. The 29-year-old believes that whoever can use pressure to their advantage come fight night will get their hand raised.

“My prediction… He is a guy who is trying to keep the pressure in the fight, yeah? This is something what I like to do in a fight,” acknowledged Procházka. “So, that will be, in that fight, I think it will be a big thing, who will keep this pressure, or who will use that pressure for like, a counter weapon. So, I don’t want to expect (anything), but I’m just going for a win.”

With Texeira hinting that he may call it quits while on top later this year, Procházka will be looking to bring that retirement party forward a few months by securing his place on the throne. But given how the Brazilian dispatched his fellow European 205lber last October, that will be no easy task.

