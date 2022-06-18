Procházka Marks “New Era” With Change In Hairstyle

MMA’s favorite Czech samurai has decided to usher in his UFC title reign by getting rid of one of his most identifiable characteristics.

Recently crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka has shaved off what he previously referred to as his “war hair”. The Czech fighter has gained popularity for his bushido lifestyle and exciting fights, but his unique hairstyle also made him easily recognizable to MMA fans.

The 29-year-old posted a photo of himself on Twitter sitting in a barber’s chair as he shaved off his top knot. When questioned by Ariel Helwani about the decision, Procházka provided an explanation.

“I cut my hair because I needed to end one chapter of my life,” Procházka answered. “So now I can start with new energy, new wave. Honestly.”

Helwani naturally followed up by asking if he intended to grow it back at some point, to which Procházka simply replied, “We will see.”

While he’ll certainly need some time to recover from his battle with Glover Teixeira, the Czech fighter seems to have fully embraced his new role as the UFC’s light heavyweight champion.

Let the New era Begin / pic.twitter.com/fT6AHhniNa — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) June 17, 2022

Procházka made his MMA debut in 2012 and competed in nearly 30 professional bouts before finally joining the UFC in 2020. “BJP” made an immediate impact on the promotion’s light heavyweight division with second-round knockout victories over former title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes.

The 29-year-old’s two stoppage victories were enough to earn a shot at light heavyweight champion Glover Teixieira at UFC 275. The two men went to war in a back-and-forth Fight of The Year candidate that Teixeira seemed set to win before Procházka submitted the Brazilian with less than 30 seconds remaining in the fight.

