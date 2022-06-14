Procházka: Not Partying Enough Was My Biggest Pre-UFC 275 Mistake

Newly crowned UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka is looking to make up for some past mistakes with his post-UFC 275 celebrations.

In this past weekend’s main event, Procházka and Glover Teixeira delivered a headliner worthy of marking the first pay-per-view event to be held in Southeast Asia. Inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the pair went to war for the best part of five rounds, leaving absolutely everything inside the steel surroundings of the Octagon.

After a back-and-forth 24 minutes of wild and enthralling action, Procházka secured his place in UFC history, beating the Brazilian at his own game with a last-ditch rear-naked choke. Having been 28 seconds away from defeat, “Denisa” ensured that he’d be leaving Singapore one championship belt heavier and as the Czech Republic’s first UFC titleholder.

That’s certainly cause for celebration, right? Well, pre-UFC 275, Procházka wouldn’t have agreed. As it turns out, the 29-year-old hasn’t been hitting the town post-fight so far in the UFC. That’s despite recording a main event victory over Dominick Reyes via spinning back elbow last May.

Instead, Procházka focused his attention back to fight preparation straight away, something he’s identified as one of his mistakes leading into his championship challenge.

During the UFC 275 post-fight press conference, the 205-pound king discussed his party plans post-title win. The Czech star admitted that toning down his celebrations in the past has been an error, and hinted that it likely contributed towards what he perceives to have been a disappointing performance versus Teixeira.

“I’m conferring with my friends. We want to take a boat, some ship, and to celebrate it somewhere on the sea and just enjoy the time,” said Procházka. “Because after my last fight with Dominick [Reyes], I didn’t celebrate enough. And I think that was the mistake for the next fight, for the next preparation.

“Because you have to train a lot, fight a lot, and then celebrate a lot. Because it’s a very important part because you have to give everything for your celebration to show yourself how important (this is), and it is important. I’m looking forward (to) that,” concluded Procházka.

The champ has always had an incredibly focused aura around him, something that was even evident in the criticism of his own performance during his Octagon interview. But nevertheless, it seems that “Denisa” is looking to let his hair down for a period, before he begins preparation for his first title defense.

And it’s safe to say that he deserves some downtime after playing his part in one of the all-time great UFC title fights.

